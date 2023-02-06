Video: Massive Earthquake In Turkey Splits Airport Runway Into Two

Monday's earthquake has killed more than 2,300 people.

Turkey and Syria were hit by three powerful earthquakes on Monday, causing massive damage to infrastructure and killing more than 2,300 people. The 7.8 magnitude quake in the morning was followed by dozens of aftershocks, which wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in the region filled with millions who fled Syria's civil war and other conflicts.

In Turkey's Hatay province, the only runway at the airport has also been shattered and left fully unusable. A video of the completely destroyed runway has been shared on social media. It showed the tarmac split into two, forcing it to be closed for all flights.

Monday's earthquake is Turkey's worst disaster in decades, the country's president has said. According to seismologists, the first quake was one of the largest ever recorded in the country. 12 hours later, a second quake was triggered with a magnitude of 7.5, with its epicentre in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province, as per the BBC.

An official from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said it was "not an aftershock" and was "independent" from the earlier quake.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed, and several videos show the moment they fell, as onlookers ran for cover. Among the buildings destroyed was Gaziantep Castle, a historical landmark that had stood for more than 2,000 years. Turkey's energy infrastructure has also been damaged, and videos have emerged showing large fires in southern Turkey.

Officials have counted more than 50 aftershocks within the first 10 hours of the initial disaster. They have warned that more would rumble on for many more days.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an international response to the crisis. According to the BBC, the European Union is sending search and rescue teams to Turkey, while rescuers from the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way. The UK has said it will send 76 specialists, equipment and rescue dogs. France, Germany, Israel, and the US have also pledged to help. Russia and Iran have offered to help both Turkey and Syria.