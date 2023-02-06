Video Shows Building Collapsing Like House Of Cards After Turkey Quake

Officials counted more than 50 aftershocks within the first 10 hours of the initial disaster.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 1,400 people as buildings collapsed, triggering a search for survivors trapped in rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. Multiple aftershocks followed the most powerful earthquake in nearly a century.

Social media videos showed multiple collapsed buildings with terrified locals huddling on the streets.

In one such clip, an entire multi-storey building collapsiung like house of cards in Sanliurfa province in Turkey in one of the aftershocks. Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye, reported news agency Reuters.

There is no immediate reports about whether there was any person inside the building.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed videos of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers and seeking survivors in the city of Kahramanmaras, where it was still dark.

As per CNN, Sanliurfa governor Salih Ayhan said that at least 12 people have died in his province alone.

Meanwhile, a second powerful quake hit Turkey on Monday with a magnitude of 7.5 that scared the local even more.

"I am so scared. I felt (the aftershock) so strongly because I live on the top floor," a woman told news agency AFP. "We rushed outside in panic. It was almost the same as the morning's earthquake. I can't go back to my apartment now, I don't know what will happen next."

Officials counted more than 50 aftershocks within the first 10 hours of the initial disaster. They warned that more would rumble on for many more days.