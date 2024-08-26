Japanese Son Reunites With Indian Father After 19 Years, Watch Emotional Reunion

Sukhpal Singh was reunited with his son, Rin Takahata, from Japan after 20 years.

A heartwarming story has emerged of an emotional reunion between a father from Amritsar, Punjab, and his son from Japan after 19 years of separation. Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, met a Japanese woman in Thailand, later married her in 2002, and lived with Rin's mother, Sachie, in Chiba Ken, near Tokyo.

Their son, Rin, was born in 2003, but the marriage faced difficulties. A few years after the marriage, the couple separated. As a result, their two-year-old son, Rin Takahata, born in Japan, grew up in the absence of his father.

Since returning to India in 2007, Sukhpal has had no contact with his son or wife. Rin, who now resides in Japan, had recently travelled to Punjab to reunite with his father.

A video clip of the meeting went viral on social media. The footage captured how the father and son were full of emotion, hugging each other after spending nearly two decades apart.

Sukhpal Singh told ANI, "My son tirelessly searched for me using a photograph and by asking people about me. I can hardly believe I am meeting my son; it feels like a dream, and I hope it never ends.".

He said, "Meeting my son was always in my heart; how could I ever forget him?"

A student at Osaka University of Arts in Japan, Rin, shared with his father that while working on a family tree project, he realised he knew only his mother's side of the family and none from his father's side. Determined to learn more, he began his journey to find his father. Using Google Maps to locate the address, Rin arrived at his destination on August 15. Despite facing a few complications, he ultimately succeeded in meeting his father on August 18th.