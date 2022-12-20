Video: Extreme Turbulence On Hawaiian Airlines Flight Injures Dozens

The airline is conducting a "thorough investigation" of the plane before it returns to service.

At least 11 people were seriously injured on Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence. According to the BBC, there were 278 passengers and 10 crew members on board the Airbus A330-200 when it encountered severe turbulence while approaching Honolulu's Daniel K Inouye International Airport.

A video filmed shortly after the plane's touchdown showed the cabin in disarray with personal belongings and other objects strewn across the aisle and passengers wearing oxygen masks. In the video, the cabin crew was also heard on the loudspeaker requesting the support of medical personnel onboard to help the injured.

USA, HAWAII

AFTERMATH OF SEVERE TURBULENCE ON A FLIGHT OF HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FROM PHOENIX TO HONOLULU!



At least 36 people are injured, including 11 seriously. pic.twitter.com/S6JyUJalbp — ROUGENATION (@ROUGENATION9171) December 20, 2022

Another video also showed many people being attended to by ambulance paramedics at the airport.

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said, "Medical care was provided to several guests and crew members at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care."

Also Read | Woman In England Has Rare Condition, Is Scared To Even Cross Roads

As per the outlet, apart from 11 people who were seriously injured, 36 others also suffered minor injuries. Twenty people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness to head injuries.

According to The Independent, airline officials called the incident an "isolated and unusual event". Jon Sook, the chief operating officer of the airline, said that Hawaiian Airlines hasn't experienced "an incident of this nature in recent history". He added that while the airline was familiar with the weather forecast, there was no warning that "particular patch of air... was in any way dangerous".

Mr Sook also went on to say that he was "grateful" for the support provided by emergency services and that "it looks like everybody's going to survive".

Also Read | Elon Musk's "Crazy Stalker" Who Followed His 2-Year-Old Son Reveals Himself As Uber Eats Driver

The airline has stated that it was conducting a "thorough investigation" of the plane before it returns to service. Mr Snook also added that the probe will examine what other measures were taken, aside from turning on the fasten seatbelt sign, to ensure passengers were buckled in.