Drake Slams Fan For Throwing Vape At Him On Stage: ''There's No Way...''

Drake is currently on the road for his ''It's All a Blur'' Tour

Singer and rapper Drake called out a fan after he threw an electronic cigarette on stage during his "It's All a Blur" tour in New York City. The Canadian musician was on stage at the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn, when a fan threw their vape at him﻿ as an invitation to smoke together.

The clip was posted by the venue on TikTok, alongside the caption, "Reminder: you cannot bring vape inside Barclays Center". The video was later shared on the venue's Instagram account as well.

In the video, Drake is seen questioning the crowd, saying: "Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

"There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f-----g Barclays Center,'' he said. The singer then used his foot to kick the vape on the ground and addressed the owner saying, "You got some real-life evaluating to do,'' as the audience erupted in laughter. He continued, ''throwing this f—ing lemon mint vape up here, thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the clip, one user said, ''The issue is that they threw it at him. People literally have no respect anymore. Also, people can't wait to vape later. I don't understand why people just can't follow simple rules and then throw objects at the performers. At least he didn't walk off stage and cancel the show.''

Another commented, ''They have no self-controls, I see ppl vaping next to old ppl and new horns on the train, I'm the movie theater on the bus, anywhere really… they don't have enough common sense, respect, or self-control to know when to chill.''

Drake, who is currently on the road for his 'It's All a Blur' Tour, has faced multiple fans tossing things his way while on stage. During the opening night of the "It's All a Blur" tour in Chicago on July 5, a fan threw a cell phone at Drake while he was performing.

Two weeks later, during a Montreal concert, the singer revealed he doesn't mind certain objects being hurled toward him as long as they are undergarments.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed,'' he joked.

Earlier this month, pop star Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after an object was thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna. The video showed the 'As It Was' singer rocking a green sequin jumpsuit and walking on the stage as an object hit him in the eye during a "Love on Tour". The singer was seen flinching in pain as he bent over and covered his eyes with his hands.

Other artists including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max also have been struck by objects while performing on stage.