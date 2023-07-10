Video: Harry Styles Hit In The Eye By Flying Object During Concert In Vienna

The incident has sparked a heated debate about concert etiquette

Pop star Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after an object was thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. The incident was caught on camera by a concertgoer and is now circulating on social media.

The video shows the 'As It Was' singer rocking a green sequin jumpsuit and walking on the stage as an object hits him in the eye during a "Love on Tour". The singer is seen flinching in pain as he bent over and covered his eyes with his hands.

The singer has not updated his followers on social media about the incident.

The incident has sparked a heated debate about concert etiquette. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "I hate that people keep doing this!! He shows everyone so much respect and kindness and he get repaid like this!"

Another user wrote, "Horrible behaviour, people need to be more respectful and even if it wasn't the intention obviously he got hurt and that's unacceptable."

"Whoever you are just know I don't care if it was by accident or intentional... You don't deserve him," the third user commented.

"This person must have been close to him to throw and hit him, so they waited all day and most likely camped just to hurt him?! Celebs will stop performing live and push the audience further away from them if people don't stop," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the singer was targeted. In 2022, he was hit by Skittles thrown at him during a Los Angeles concert.

Earlier, other artists including Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max were struck by objects while performing on stage.