Video: Child Dressed As Spider-Man Assaulted In Park In US, Girl Arrested

The girl hits Aydin hard across the nose.

A shocking video of a park in the United States is going viral on the internet, in which a girl badly hits a kid who is dressed as Spider-Man. The young victim of the vicious assault can be seen bleeding in the footage.

According to The New York Post, the boy's name is Aydin Pedone, and he is a middle schooler from Hudson Falls. He is surrounded by a group of teens who hurl taunts and film him after he has allegedly been lured to a local park.

A girl then approaches and tries to swat him across the face. Pedone deftly dodges the first blow, but as he regathers himself, the girl pulls back again and cracks him hard across the nose before walking away laughing. He was knocked back against a fence, and then he wrestled off his mask to show blood pouring down his face from his mangled nose as the kids jeered on.

"My son was attacked for the purpose of bored teenage entertainment, targeted for being different than them, and viciously attacked because of had the courage to stand out from the crowd and be himself," Pedone's mother, Shellie Pedone, wrote on Facebook after the incident.

He has that kind of heart that only sees the good in people. Is this the kind of kid that deserves to have his nose broken, unprovoked, and witnessed by nearly a dozen peers standing around to watch, record, and laugh at him?"

"Parents start paying attention to what their children are doing, who is influencing them as they grow, and how they treat others, especially before they get to middle school."