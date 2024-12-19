Video: Chaos Erupts At Chicago Airport As People Clash Using 'Wet Floor' Signs

The surge of brawls and unusual incidents in public spaces across the United States shows no signs of slowing down. Day after day, new videos emerge, highlighting the increasingly chaotic conditions in these areas. Adding to this growing list, a recent video of a massive brawl at Chicago O'Hare International Airport has gone viral on social media.

The viral video captures the chaotic scene at Chicago's largest airport where four men got into a fight that looked like a professional wrestling match of WWE. Using wet-floor signs as improvised weapons, the men clashed in the American Airlines ticketing area at Terminal 3.

The footage shows a 3-on-1 fight, with one man overpowering his opponents and hurling them to the ground. The sources have confirmed that the persons involved were not American Airlines employees but workers from the airport concession stands.

Watch the video here:

Three men attacked a single male inside O'hare airport . #Chicago pic.twitter.com/UrCART6HU6 — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) December 13, 2024

The man in the white shirt fought back fiercely during a crazy three-on-one altercation, using a broken wet-floor sign as a club, much like a wrestler uses a folding chair. Not finished yet, he ripped out many of his attacker's dreadlocks during the altercation and seized one of them. Finally the man lifts a metal stanchion behind him and threatens the others, ultimately ending the violent altercation as they retreat.