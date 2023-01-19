Video: Australian Police Smash Car Window, Drag Woman After She Refused To Cooperate

The woman was allegedly wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants

A pair was arrested in Coffs Harbour by New South Wales Police after they refused to cooperate with police over a minor traffic stop on the highway, reported 9news. The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet and is going viral.

When the police asked for their names and driver the man and woman repeatedly said, "I'm not in your jurisdiction" and "you have no authority here".

In the video, the officer warns the duo that he will smash the window if they do not cooperate.

Watch the video here:

Another Sov Cit arrest. This time well known cooker Luke Simpson's lady friend in Coffs Harbour. Kudos to NSW Police for their swift action. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dfU5BgdbHc — Ken_Behren (@KenBerhan) January 18, 2023

A statement by NSW police said that they were patrolling the area when they stopped the vehicle on the highway. "Subsequent checks revealed the vehicle's registration had expired in July 2022," the statement said.

"Police spoke with the driver, a 52-year-old woman, who was allegedly wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence-related offences," the 9news reported.

She was arrested and she allegedly refused to do a breath test.

The police said, "She was charged with the outstanding warrants, use an unregistered motor vehicle on road, use the vehicle on the road or road-related area motor vehicle tax not paid, using an uninsured motor vehicle on road, refuse to produce driver's licence, state name, address, and refuse or fail to submit to breath test."

The report further stated that the woman was refused bail and was due to face Coffs Harbour Local court.

