Video: 35-Foot Humpback Whale Washes Ashore On New York Beach

The whale was found on Monday morning at Lido Beach.

A male humpback whale measuring around 35 feet long was found at Lido Beach on Long Island in Nassau County, New York, early on Monday. According to the town supervisor of Hempstead, Don Clavin, it was the biggest whale they had seen in ten years. He added that it had been at least five years since they had seen a whale wash ashore. The whale had died, and the body was being taken away.

The internet is buzzing with discussion over the dead whale's video. Over 14 whales have washed up on US shores since December.

According to a BBC report, some local officials and environmentalists are blaming the deaths on the development of an offshore wind farm in the area. Officials, however, say they have found no evidence to suggest wind farms are to blame.

The news outlet further reported that since 2016, they have been tracking the "unusual mortality" of humpback whales along the eastern shores. Over the past six years, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has tallied 178 dead humpback whales from Florida to Maine. NOAA performed necropsies on about half the whales and found that of those, 40% of the deaths were caused by human interaction, either being caught in fishing gear or being struck by vessels.