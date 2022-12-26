Venugopal Dhoot: 5 Points On Videocon CEO Arrested In Loan Case

The 71-year-old is the founder, chairman and managing director of Videocon group, which has been hit by slowdown in the last few years. According to Forbes, his wealth in 2015 was $1.8 billion.

The CBI is investigating a case linked to alleged irregularities in an over Rs 3,000-crore loan provided by ICICI to the Videocon Group when Chanda Kochhar was heading the private sector bank.

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Mr Dhoot, along with others, as accused in the FIR registered under Indian penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.

According to the CBI, Mr Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in a company managed by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak, months after the loan granted by ICICI Bank.