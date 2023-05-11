Vegan Passenger Slams Airline After Being Served Fruits As Hot Meal

Ms Headly has criticised the airline for the food. (Representative image)

A vegan passenger who said she received fruit and nuts as a hot meal on a six-hour journey has blasted the airline over the incident, as per a report in the Independent. The woman, Juanita Headley, was flying KLM Airlines from Accra in Ghana to London, with an approximate distance of 7,400 kilometres.

As per the outlet, Ms Headley, who is a motivational speaker, had already decided to opt for the complementary in-flight hot meal option. However, she claimed that was just served pineapple pieces, a tangerine and a handful of nuts on the long flight. She added that a few hours later, the crew members handed her a banana, a cold vegan wrap along with some extra nuts.

Ms Headly has criticised the airline for the food. "I'm sorry, it doesn't feed a hungry passenger on an international flight," she told the outlet.

"Thank God I don't have a nut allergy or I would have been on fruit rations. In this day and age where veganism isn't a new phenomenon it is unacceptable that a six-hour long-haul flight don't carry a few extra meals for situations like this. Or at a minimum make sure the vegetarian meal is also vegan. That would make life very simple for crew and passengers," she continued.

A similar incident took place in February this year. A man was travelling business class on an over 7-hour Japanese airline flight from Indonesia to Tokyo, Japan. He pre-ordered the VGML (vegan) option from the pre-lunch snack menu. However, on receiving the meal, he was extremely shocked to just see a banana.

Narrating the incident on the Flyertalk forum, the passenger Kris Chari said, "Before takeoff today my flight attendant confirmed that I ordered VGML and that my breakfast was a banana, by which I mistakenly assumed she meant that breakfast included a banana. When she served the banana after takeoff, I thought it was just an underwhelming appetizer, but it was in fact the entire meal service! It was cute of the crew to serve the banana with chopsticks, though!"