Users Complain About Fake Domino's Pizza Outlets On Swiggy, Company Reacts

Many outlets on Swiggy had different spellings to trick the customer.

Several social media users have complained that a simple search for "Domino's" on the food delivery application Swiggy shows a number of results, all of which misspell the name of the international pizza brand. A user, Ravi Handa, took to X and highlighted the problem. In the screenshot shared by him, one can notice several Domino's pizza outlets near his address in Kolkata, however, all of them had different spellings to trick the customer. One restaurant was named "Domino Pizza" while another is called "Domino'ss Pizza".

"Hey @Swiggy This is clearly a fraud. Only one of these is genuine. Why are you letting this happen? Why isn't @dominos objecting to blatant violation of trademark," he wrote on the microblogging platform alongside the screenshot. In a follow-up post, Mr Handa said, "This isn't just a joke. Someone close to me actually fell for it. They realised it only after they got the delivery and saw the box."

Swiggy took note of the same and responded, "@ravihanda Hey Ravi, we'd like to have this looked into, please share your pincode over DM for us to have this checked."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two lakh views and over 700 likes.

"Cuz Abibas adibas also has right to use e-commerce to sell their products," said a user.

"KFC = Kentucky Fried Chicken. KFC = Kishan Food Corner," commented another person.

A third said, "There is nothing like Trade Mark in India."

"Letting this happen ? Swiggy encourages this. Smaller restaurants give more commissions and all we know swiggy itself operates all this via shell companies. Near my home there are 4 biryani outlets nawab, gulshan etc. Same outlet, same owner, just different names," stated a person.

A person wrote, "This isn't a trademark or copyright violation. And not listing these restaurants would could invite legal issues for swiggy."

"I've felt for Pizza Hut and pizza huts," wrote a X user.

"Not only domino's. There are lot of fake Restaurants & Sweet shop duplicates!! Especially renowned and old established places. I fell for it once & complained. Swiggy was kind enough to issue a full refund," said a user.



