US Woman Runs Ultramarathon Distances For 23 Consecutive Days

Cassidy sets Guinness record for running.

When an American woman from Florida completed 23 ultramarathon runs totaling 31.1 miles over the course of 23 days, she set a new Guinness World Record.

Megan Cassidy, 41, of Kissimmee, set the record for the most consecutive days to complete an ultramarathon when she completed 31.1 miles per day from December 17 through January 8.

According to the Guinness World Record, "the most consecutive days to run an ultra marathon distance (female) is 23, and was achieved by Megan Cassidy (USA) in Orlando, Florida, USA, from 17 December 2022 to 8 January 2023."

"Megan prepared diligently for this achievement and she is very grateful for the support from her peers and fellow runners."

Cassidy, talking to the Oceola News-Gazette, said, "Running every day like that, it's not so bad because you keep up with it. There are days when it gets kind of lonely. But I'd wear a bib and tell people about what I was doing, and people loved hearing about it."

"It was hard to eat enough calories in the first few days. Your brain tries to stop you from doing this, so it tells you that you're not hungry. I had to tell my boyfriend to make sure that I ate at least a quarter of a pan of lasagna every day."

"Christmas Day was so cold. I don't have clothes for running low heart rate runs in subfreezing temperatures, and no one was out running because it was Christmas. It was my longest one," she said.