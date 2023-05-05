US Woman Reunites With Missing Cat After 10 Years, Thanks To Microchip

The cat was picked up by animal control officers.

In an unbelievable incident, a pet cat that was lost 10 years ago has been reunited with his owner with the help of the microchip attached to it.

The Charleston Animal Society said in a Facebook post that a cat recently picked up by animal control officers was scanned for a microchip and identified as Mr. Mojo.

The owner of the cat has been identified as Erin. The shelter reported that when Erin learned Mr. Mojo had been located after a decade, she "broke down in tears."

"He was an indoor/outdoor cat who usually came home, but after that night he never returned," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

"For weeks, she put up flyers in her neighbourhood, posted on social media, and checked the shelter. She did all the right things, and still, Mr. Mojo wasn't found."

The Facebook post received a lot of positive responses from social media users.

"Oh my, that's such an uplifting story. Please keep it posted for encouragement to get pets chipped. Thank you for returning, Mr. Kitty. I know he loves being back home. And I'm sure Erin is over the moon, commented one user.

"Oh my gosh, what a great happy ending! One of my cats got out three and a half years ago, and I have no expectation of ever seeing her again. I don't say this for sympathy; I say it because I came to the realisation long ago that she wouldn't return. I miss her to this day. I can only hope someone found her and is giving her a good home because imagining other things kept me awake for far too many months. I am truly happy for this lady that she got her beloved kitty back!" wrote another user.

"I still look for our lost dog. It's been a little over a year! This gives me hope that maybe one day. Our best boy will be found! Tears of happiness," a third user commented.