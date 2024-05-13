US Woman Dies After Being Attacked By 'Several Aggressive Dogs': Police

Mrs Williams' other son bravely ran to the nearby Brooks County Middle School for help

A horrific incident unfolded in Quitman, Georgia, just days before Mother's Day. A mother was tragically killed after a pack of dogs attacked her and her three children while they waited at a bus stop behind Brooks County Middle School. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of 35-year-old Courtney Williams, who was found dead in a nearby yard, the New York Post reported.

"When deputies arrived, they encountered several aggressive dogs on the property," the GBI said.

"Kayden pushes sissy out of harm's way by doing so he saved her but took on the dogs himself," Mrs Williams' sister-in-law Crystal Cox wrote on Facebook. Ms Cox also shared several graphic images, showing that the boy suffered several wounds to his arms, legs and head.

Amid the attack, Mrs Williams' other son bravely ran to the nearby Brooks County Middle School for help. There, he encountered a man described by Cox as "an angel" who intervened. This kind stranger helped pull the boy away from the dogs and rushed him and his siblings to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, all three children, including Kayden who sustained significant injuries, are now recovering at their home.

The breed of the dogs involved remains unknown. However, neighbours informed local news station WALB that they had previously voiced concerns about loose animals in the area and the need for animal control intervention.

The GBI said that the case is "active and ongoing" and they are encouraging those with information to reach out to the GBI Investigative Office in Thomasville.

A report by Forbes in October indicated that dog bites result in a very small number of fatalities compared to the total number of incidents reported every year.



