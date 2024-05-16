US Woman, 30, Claims Vaping Nearly Killed Her: 'Frying Lungs Like Hot Chicken'

The 30-year-old is now urging people to avoid vaping. (Representative Image)

A 30-year-old woman from Tennessee, United States, has claimed that vaping nearly killed her. She said that a doctor told her that it was "frying (her) lungs like hot chicken." Hannah Roth picked up the habit during COVID-19, and last month, she began to hear the "popping" sound in her lungs. Further, she developed a fever of 104 degrees. After the medical professionals conducted scans and tests, they discovered that her lungs were similar to someone in their 80s or a heavy decade-long smoker, as per a report in the New York Post.

"The doctor came in and showed me my X-ray and said, 'Do you vape?' And he said, 'That's why you have pneumonia. He told me that if I kept on (vaping) then I was going to die pretty much. He took my vape out of my purse and threw it in the trash can," the mother of two added.

As her addiction grew, Ms Roth stated that she was vaping "every hour of the day". Nearly a month ago, when the woman was at her office, she experienced chills, had a fever and heard a popping sound while breathing. "I thought I may have bronchitis because my chest hurt really bad. That went on for a few days, and then I went to the doctors, and they said I had the flu and gave me medicine," she said.

An X-ray also revealed an obstruction in her right lung. "It looks like a tree with branches. It's called 'tree budding,' and it's basically the deterioration of your lung. It's not supposed to happen unless you're a really heavy smoker," she continued.

Ms Roth said she was unaware that vaping could have such an adverse effect. The 30-year-old stated that since the doctor tossed away her vape, she has refused to touch one, keeping in mind her boys, ages 7 and 10. "The doctor said if I stop vaping, my lungs will be able to heal as long as I don't vape anymore. I still get cravings for the vape, but I chew a lot of gum and that helps. Overall, I feel a lot healthier, and I'm saving money now too because I'm not buying a vape every week," she continued.

The 30-year-old is now urging people to avoid it altogether. "Even if you think you have control over it, sometimes you just don't," she advised.