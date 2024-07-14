US Teacher Allegedly Stalked, Sent 11-Year-Old 60 Love Letters

Dukes has been charged with stalking and booked at the Anderson County Detention Center.

A former South Carolina elementary school "Teacher of the Year" has been accused of stalking an 11-year-old student by sending numerous love letters and attending her church, according to police.

Dylan Robert Dukes, who taught at Starr Elementary School, allegedly wrote over 60 love letters to the young girl, and also gave her cards, gifts, and "unwanted hugs" that made her uncomfortable, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WIS-TV.

Before summer vacation this year, Dukes gave the girl a personalized box containing a letter for each day of the week to read during the break, authorities said.

Upon learning that she would no longer be attending his school, he began appearing at her church.

When detectives were alerted to his unsettling behavior, they searched Dukes' classroom and found numerous pictures of the child in his desk, though the photos were not sexual in nature.

Dukes has been charged with stalking and booked at the Anderson County Detention Center.

"We are fortunate that this is the one and only charge," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Detectives were able to stop the harassment and stalking before it became anything physical - which the juvenile was in fear of."

The teacher appeared in court virtually on Thursday wearing a Starr Elementary School t-shirt.

The victim's parents spoke at the hearing and said they are scared for their daughter's safety and concerned about the access Dukes has to their family, WIS-TV reported.

"My child has been handed love notes by an adult male countless times," the girl's distraught mother told the court.

"He attended my child's functions outside of school," she continued. "He started attending our church. I now realize that this access to my child had continued to grow his obsession."

Teacher's attorney noted that her client was named Teacher of the Year in 2023 and urged he be released on bond as he poses no flight risk.

But the girl's father protested his release.

"Given Mr. Dukes' unrestricted access to our family over the years and the unknown intentions of his obsession, I cannot feel secure knowing that he is not going to put my family in danger," the father said.

The judge set Dukes' bail at $50,000 surety bond and stipulated that he must not have any contact with the victim or her family if released.

As of Thursday night, jail records indicate that he had not been released.