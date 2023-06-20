US Singer Morgan Wallen's Two-Year-Old Son Suffers A Dog Bite In The Face

Indigo received stitches after a dog attack.

American country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen's son was rushed to the emergency department of a hospital after being attacked by a dog Sunday. The 2-year-old toddler Indigo had to get stitches after his mother's dog, KT Smith's, bit him on the face.

Morgan Wallen shares his son with his ex-fiancee, KT Smith.

In a series of emotional videos, KT Smith detailed what had happened to their baby on her Instagram Stories.

"Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [Indigo] had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room," Smith told her 396,000 Instagram followers.

According to Fox News, "The Nashville social media influencer noted that she had adopted the dog, a Great Pyrenees named Legend, last year. After Wallen and Smith's son was injured, several fans suggested that the right thing to do would be to euthanize the dog. Smith said in tears that she was not willing to let her dog go and asked her fans for other suggestions."

"Since then, we have been looking for options, and I just couldn't bring myself to listen to what everyone else says and what you're supposed to do, apparently... What the world tells you to do is put the dog down because they are aggressive," she continued.