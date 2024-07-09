US Real Estate Mogul Brandon Miller Dies Suddenly Aged 43

Over the last few years, Brandon Miller has encountered several legal challenges.

Brandon Miller, real estate mogul and husband of Candice Miller, a social media influencer who founded the popular lifestyle blog Mama + Tata, died in the Hamptons, United States, last week. He was 43. Mr Miller was reportedly admitted to a hospital days before his death last on July 3. There was no proven cause of death, as per a report in the New York Post.

He is survived by his wife and two young children. After a career spent creating shopping centres, Brandon Miller joined his father Michael Miller in 1978 as a managing partner of REEC. According to the firm's website, the Brown University alumnus joined his father's real estate firm in 2004 as the head of the acquisitions and financing division. Throughout the nation, the firm has bought or developed more than 20 million square feet of real estate.

Over the last few years, Brandon Miller has encountered several legal challenges. According to a 2019 complaint, Brandon Miller's father, who died in 2016, instructed his assistant to sign loan documents for a condo project by forging his son's signature. Further, court documents obtained by a local outlet showed the lawsuit was settled.

In 2022, Brandon Miller, his mother, and his sister were sued by TD Bank, which claimed that they had made fraudulent payments to prevent the bank from getting $2.1 million from his mother. A third complaint, filed in May last year, claimed Brandon Miller owed more than $55,000 in docking costs to a Hamptons marina in Aquebogue.

Meanwhile, Mrs Miller gained a significant following as a "notable" socialite in the Big Apple after she co-founded the popular lifestyle blog with her sister Jenna Crespi in 2016. She is also the head buyer at Tenet in Southampton, and a co-founder of the clothing label Black Iris, which is influenced by vintage fashion, the outlet added.

