US Police Ask If Cybertruck Could Be New Police Vehicle, Elon Musk Reacts

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertrucks, made of shiny stainless steel and shaped into flat planes, were handed over to a few customers last month. This came after years of development delays and manufacturing snags. Recently, Rosenberg Police in Texas, United States, asked billionaire and Tesla Chief Elon Musk if the newly launched vehicle would make a "good police vehicle". Mr Musk reacted to the same and got the internet excited.

The official handle of Rosenberg Police took to X and said, "Spotted out in the wild. What do you think @elonmusk... will the #Cybertruck make a good police vehicle? It's still hard to find new vehicles to replenish our older police units. Should we make the change in 2024?" They also shared two pictures of the Cybertruck with a police officer standing and posing next to it.

Tesla's owner reacted to the suggestion with a "100" emoji, which is commonly used for general acceptance of an idea.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.8 lakh views and two thousand likes.

"That light bar with police lights would look amazing and who doesn't need bullet-resistant doors," said a user.

"Police stations around the world are thinking about buying Tesla $TSLA #Cybertrucks to replenish their fleets," added a person.

Another added, "This is the next logical step for police and military to order big volumes of cybertruck. This will make a big difference in safety and reliability."

"Cyber police will be cool," remarked a person.

That looks awesome! — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) January 2, 2024

"This would be fantastic," said another internet user.

Meanwhile, Tesla provided a long-awaited update on pricing and specifications, estimating the base version of the vehicle will cost $60,990, up more than 50 per cent from the cheapest option floated four years ago. It won't be available until 2025.

The automaker is taking reservations for that vehicle and two configurations that it will deliver next year, which cost an estimated $79,990 and $99,990. The version offering the most battery range will go about 340 miles on a charge, well short of the more than 500 miles the company touted four years.

The high-end version of Tesla's pickup, called Cyberbeast, will be able to get more than 440 miles of range by adding an additional toolbox-size battery against the back of the cab in the bed.