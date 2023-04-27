US Podcaster Sets A World Record By Conducting 37 Hours Of Interviews

Podcaster Rob Oliver broke the Guinness World Record.

In order to break the record for the longest interview marathon, a podcaster from Pennsylvania, United States, interacted with over 100 people during one long episode.

According to the Guinness World Record, the longest interviewing marathon is 37 hours, 44 minutes, and 17 seconds and was achieved by Rob Oliver (USA) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, from May 6 to 7, 2022. Rob attempted this world record during his podcast, Perspectives on Healthcare. He interviewed 137 people, discussing quality healthcare and "healthcare heroes".

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "what made this record even more incredible is that the Rob Oliver has been in a wheelchair since he was 21 years old, paralysed from the chest down since a 1993 body surfing accident in Duck, North Carolina."

"Oliver started his career in communications at 16, when he began speaking to the congregation of his church. After his injury, he expanded his speaking engagements to students and faculty at various academic institutions," the news outlet further said.

"I am a person of faith. God puts opportunities in front of me, and it's up to me to take advantage of them," he told the news outlet.