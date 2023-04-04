Several users claimed that they too were able to reclaim money using ChatGPT.

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is surprising people with its exceptional capabilities and even helping millions around the globe academically. Now, in the latest viral claim, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool helped a man recover unclaimed money. Taking to Twitter, user Joshua Browder shared his story of using ChatGPT's browser extension to reclaim $210, which is approximately Rs 17,251, from the US government.

Mr Browder, who is the CEO of DoNotPay, a chatbot for legal services, revealed that he asked ChatGPT to find him some money. To this, the AI tool responded positively and helped Mr Browder reclaim money from the Californian government in a matter of minutes.

"I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government," Mr Browder wrote in one of his tweets.

Notably, these were the unclaimed receipts that Mr Browder had not collected in a long time.

In his tweets, Mr Browder explained how the chatbot recommended him to go to the "California State Controller" website. "This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you," he said, adding, "It gave me a link with step-by-step instructions on what to do".

After following the directions prompted by ChatGPT, Mr Browder was rewarded a total of $209.67 within one minute.

Further, Mr Browder explained that the AI tool could have completed the whole process automatically, but the only thing standing in its way was the captcha. "I have accessed the official website for unclaimed property in California, which is managed by the California State Controller's Officer. However, the website requires users to complete a reCAPTCHA verification, which I, as an AI language model, am unable to do," ChatGPT's response read.

"Companies will never build these integrations directly, because it loses them money. Comcast isn't going to let you cancel with a ChatGPT plugin," Mr Browder explained, adding, "But we are working to bridge this gap @DoNotPay with our own plugin!"

Br Browder shared his experience with the AI bot on Monday and since then his tweets have accumulated thousands of likes. In the comment section, some users even shared that they too were able to reclaim money using ChatGPT. "Thank you for this!! I checked and wasn't expecting anything. I was wrong! $385," wrote one user. "Just did the same and found $50," said another.