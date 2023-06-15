US Man Sues Facebook For Banning His Account For No Reason, Wins $50,000

His account has now been restored

A man in US' Georgia sued Facebook and won $50,000 (Rs 41,11,250) after he was denied access to his account, according to a Fox News report. Jason Crawford, a resident of Columbus, sued the company in 2022 for terminating his account without a valid reason and refusing to address the situation.

"I woke up one Sunday morning. I tapped on my Facebook icon, and I was locked out. They made it clear I was banned. It just gave me the briefest snapshot of saying that I had violated their standards on child sexual exploitation. And then it went away,'' he explained.

He claimed that no such violation ever occurred. More so, Facebook did not specify which of his actions or posts would have violated such a rule.

To resolve the issue, he reached out to Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms multiple times, but all his messages were unanswered. His attempts to appeal the decision and communicate with a person within Facebook's support system went futile as the process could only be accessed through an active account.

Notably, he had previously received a violation due to political comments, but this time, he found himself completely restricted from accessing his Facebook profile.

"I just think it's bad business practice. It's a crappy way to treat people. At least tell me what I did wrong," Mr. Crawford told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Frustrated with the no-response, Mr. Crawford, who is a lawyer himself, decided to sue Facebook, alleging negligence on the part of the company in his August 2022 complaint. Despite the lawsuit, he experienced continued silence from Facebook.

However, when Facebook's legal team failed to respond to the lawsuit, a judge ordered Meta to pay him $50,000.

That's when he heard from the company, following which his account was restored. However, his fight is still not over as Facebook is apparently not cooperating with the judge and has not paid out a single dollar.