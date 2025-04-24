US Man Retires At 28 After Selling His Startup For Rs 106 Crore, His Net Worth Is...

Retirement is often synonymous with golden years, typically reserved for individuals in their 60s and beyond. However, in recent times, the notion of retiring young has gained popularity, especially among millennials and Gen Z. One such example is 29-year-old Nathanael Farrelly, who retired in 2024 after selling his home infusion therapy business for $12.5 million. Now living in Pensacola, Florida, with his family, he enjoys a comfortable life supported by the interest from his nearly $14 million net worth.

According to CNBC Make It, Mr Farrelly became a registered nurse at 21 and launched a home infusion therapy company at 24. Just four years later, he sold the business for $12.5 million (Rs 106 crore), reaching financial independence before turning 30. Now 29, Farrelly lives in Pensacola, Florida, with his wife and three children, with a fourth on the way, enjoying semi-retirement. He spends his time coaching his kids' soccer team, managing his real estate portfolio, and making occasional angel investments, living comfortably off his nearly $14 million net worth.

Mr Farrelly built his company, Revitalize, in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, capitalising on the high demand for home infusion therapy services. His company supplied nurses to administer treatments like antibiotics and IV medications in patients' homes. Despite receiving early acquisition offers from private equity firms, ranging from $1 million to several million dollars, he held out, believing it wasn't the right time to sell.

Mr Farrelly decided to sell Revitalise when he realised the business couldn't sustain its growth without external support. His patience paid off when he eventually sold the business to Option Care Health, one of the largest infusion companies in the nation, for $12.5 million in May 2023.

After selling his company, the Farrelly family relocated to Florida. Mr Farrelly stayed on with the company for 1.5 years before transitioning to a "family sabbatical," where he took on a role as a stay-at-home parent alongside his wife. "That was the true exit for me. It allowed me to really focus on family as well as self-development", he says.

Mr Farrelly has now ventured into angel investing, supporting startups such as a friend's coffee company and a fitness app that gamifies health metrics. As of February 2025, Mr Farrelly had a net worth of just under $14 million (Rs 1,19,81,03,200), which includes more than $5.6 million in cash, $2.77 million in stocks, $2.5 million in real estate and $500,000 in cryptocurrency.

The Farrelly family lives in a waterfront home Farrelly purchased outright for $1.9 million, so they don't have a mortgage. Their main expenses include property taxes, insurance, and private school tuition. With a monthly interest income of around $30,000 from their cash reserves, they typically spend about half and reinvest the rest.

Mr Farrelly currently prioritises family time but remains open to launching another company in the future. He's focused on managing his wealth, continuing to invest in real estate, and securing his financial future.