US Man Breaks Tallest Unicycle Record A Year After Serious Accident

A Florida man set a Guinness World Record (GWR) after constructing and riding a 31-feet, 10-inch-tall unicycle. According to GWR , Wesley Williams' latest unicycle broke his own record for the world's tallest rideable unicycle. It is nearly a meter taller than the previous tallest unicycle, which was also built by him in 2020.

The record-breaking act took place just over a year after he fractured his back at the semi-final of Spain's Got Talent 2021. His unicycle broke down as he was performing, which left him tumbling over eight meters (27 feet) to the ground.

According to GWR, he sustained severe injuries that necessitated five operations, two metal plates, 35 screws and 83 stitches. Mr Williams later revealed that the accident nearly rendered him paralysed. However, this did not stop him and he wished to "go bigger than ever."

Mr Williams took part in Spain's Got Talent 2022 and mesmerised the judges and audience on his way to the semi-final.

The Weltweihnachts Circus, Germany, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious Christmas circuses in the world, was the next target for the rider. To achieve the record, one must successfully ride the unicycle for a distance of at least 8.5 metres (27 feet 10 inches) without falling off or without any support, as per GWR. The rules state that a safety harness could be worn but it must not in any way assist the rider in maintaining balance. "The unicycle does not need to be scaled-up in proportion with a regular-sized unicycle; in fact, the wheel must remain regular-sized," the website mentions.

Mr Williams constructed the world-record-breaking unicycle on December 29, 2022 and got ready to mount it at the Circus. He performed the act successfully while riding the unicycle despite the heavy strain. He further went around the stage once to cover the necessary distance and won the Guinness World Records title.

Talking to GWR, he said, "I am always striving to do more and take things to the next level. If that means breaking my own records, so be it." Wesley said he wants to use this achievement to teach others that nothing is impossible.