US Man Breaks Into Apartment, Sexually Assaults Sleeping 20-Year-Old Woman: Police

The incident reported took place around 4.30 am on Saturday.

A Bronx woman reported a sexual assault to police. She said she woke up to find an unknown man in her apartment around 4:30 am on Saturday. The man reportedly entered the apartment through a window in her Wakefield residence on East 230th Street and White Plains Road. The suspect fled the scene after the assault, leaving through the same window.

The New York Police Department released surveillance footage of a man walking on a sidewalk in connection with the investigation. The attacker took off wearing a white tank top and dark-coloured shorts, the New York Post reported.

The department further revealed that the victim was taken to the hospital.

"I hope whoever did it, whoever is responsible for it, is actually caught and put away because it is not safe for us," Shanon Swaby told Pix11.

According to reports, it is usually a quiet neighbourhood.

A long-time neighbourhood resident said it is changing and not for the better.

"As a female, I don't want to hear that around this area; it's crazy. So, how did he get into her house?" said resident Latifah told Pix11.

The police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Earlier this year, a US woman claimed that an Uber driver misled her into believing that he was her ride before taking her to a motel in Florida, where she "woke up naked" with no recollection of how she got there. An investigation is underway to find out if the same driver has assaulted other women, as per a report in the New York Post.

