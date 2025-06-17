US Firm Uses Fungi To Develop Formula To Break Plastic In Baby Diapers

A US-based start-up has come up with a sustainable solution for environmental issues linked to disposable diapers. The company, Hiro Technologies, said that they have developed MycoDigestible Diapers, which is a fungi-powered decomposition technology. The Texas startup company said that baby poop and fungi would work together to break down the plastic.

"We have figured out how to collaborate with nature's ancient technology — decomposer fungi — to support the breakdown of the HIRO Diaper," the website of Hiro Technologies noted.

How will this disposable diaper work?

The company said that each MycoDigestible Diaper comes with a packet of fungi, which is supposed to be added to the dirty diaper before throwing it away. The fungi are activated by moisture from faeces, urine and the environment to begin the process of biodegradation after a week or two.

The company is selling "diaper bundles" for $35 a week online.

Disposable diapers contribute significantly to landfill waste, taking up to 300-500 years to decompose. They emit greenhouse gas methane and contaminate groundwater. If not disposed of properly, the diapers can also pollute water bodies and spread viruses and bacteria.

Also Read | WhatsApp Is Officially Getting Ads. Here's What Changes

The company said that they analysed the stages of decomposition of a treated diaper over time in three sealed jars. The product looked like black soil in nine months.

Scientists have conducted several studies to understand various aspects of fungi. Earlier this year, in February, a study found that a Hawaiian marine fungus is capable of plastic degradation.

Researchers at Yale University in 2011 identified a fungus (Pestalotiopsis microspora) that is capable of consuming polyurethane, a plastic polymer.

Also Read | WhatsApp Is Officially Getting Ads. Here's What Changes

Drawbacks of using diapers

Several health experts have said that chemicals and synthetic materials in disposable diapers can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions and rashes. Infrequent changing and prolonged exposure to urine and stool can lead to diaper rash, regardless of the diaper type.