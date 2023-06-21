US Firefighters Free A Puppy Trapped Behind The Toilet Of Its Owner

The dog's name is Tippy.

Firefighters were called to the scene when a little dog was stuck in a bathroom of a Texas home. After some battle, the crew managed to free the dog.

The Woodlands Fire Department said in a Facebook post that this morning the crew from E102 was confronted with an unusual problem. A small dog had managed to wedge himself behind a toilet.

"Firefighters found that "Tippy" was well and truly stuck. They tried several things, but in the end they had to remove a small amount of Sheetrock to free the pinned pooch."

"Tippy was returned to his owner and was last seen dozing comfortably in a much less precarious place," the post said.

"It's just another day! Saving Tippy, our town, you and me! Thank you, TWFD," commented a user on the Facebook post.

Similar to how most dog-related videos do, the Facebook post attracted a lot of attention from social media users.

