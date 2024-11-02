US Elections 2024: How A Tiny South Indian Village Is Cheering For Kamala Harris As She Aims For White House

Kamala Harris last returned to Chennai to scatter her mother's ashes in 2009.

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, a small south Indian village more than 14,000 km from Washington DC, are closely watching to see if US Vice President Kamala Harris wins the upcoming presidential elections. This is because the tiny village, which is around 300km from Chennai, is where Ms Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan was born. The centre of the village is currently proudly displaying a large banner of Ms Harris. Special prayers are also being offered to the local deity for her success and sweets are being distributed, the Guardian reported.

"Whether she wins or not is irrelevant to us. The fact that she is contesting is historic and makes us proud," said M Murukanandan, a local politician, per the outlet.

Ms Harris has often spoken about the formative influence of her mother's Indian roots. Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher, was born and raised in Chennai (then called Madras). She left India at the age of 19 on a scholarship to study medicine in America, where Kamala and her younger sister Maya were born.

Ms Harris visited Thulasendrapuram once when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach of Chennai. She last returned to Chennai Beach to scatter her mother's ashes in 2009. But she hasn't been back since becoming vice president. But her presence is being marked in the village with posters that hang in shops and homes. A large banner prominently placed near a temple also calls her "the great daughter of the village", as per Sky News.

"She has brought such glory to this village. No one has ever done so much for us - even if they tried for decades and centuries. It's unimaginable! Our village is world famous because of her, and we repeatedly thank her, wish her all the best and our blessings are always there," said N Krishnamurthy, an 80-year-old retired bank manager.

Another villager told the outlet that Ms Harris has "brought fame to womanhood - all the women here are so proud of her achievements." "I am inspired by her," said Madhumita, a 19-year-old student.

Mani, who runs a grocery shop beside the temple, said, "We will be so happy and proud when she wins and will celebrate with sweets. But we will be even happier if she remembers our village - that would be enough for me."

While the village may be disappointed it didn't get a mention in any of the vice president's speeches, Ms Harris' grandfather is still remembered fondly as a well-read man with progressive values and a passion for activism that he passed down to his daughters, Shyamala and Sarala.

Currently, there are no relatives of Ms Harris' family left living in Thulasendrapuram and all that's remaining of the ancestral house where her grandfather was born is a vacant plot of land. However, Ms Harris' family name is etched on a stone tablet at the village's 300-year-old main temple, recording a 2014 donation a relative made in her name for 5,000 rupees ($60).

Moreover, according to the Guardian, Kamala Harris' presidential campaign has also inspired a flurry of village development in her honour. A new water tank, to collect and harvest rainwater for the village, is under construction which will have a plaque bearing Ms Harris's name. A new village bus stop, named after Ms Harris, is also being built.

"If she wins the election, we will install more public utilities to honour her achievements and legacy. She is a source of pride and a lasting identity for us," said N Kamakodi, chairman of a local bank that is helping fund the renovation.

Now, as the world eagerly awaits the results of the US presidential elections, residents of the tiny village pray for their "daughter's" success.