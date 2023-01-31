US Delivery Agent Stops Suspect From Stealing Car With Her Child Inside

According to the police, the child was unharmed.

Police in California, US are investigating an incident in which a person tried to steal a car from a DoorDash delivery agent. The worker had left her child inside the vehicle while she was completing her customer's delivery.

A video of the incident was captured on a resident's home surveillance camera. It shows a Doordash driver getting out of her SUV to make the delivery while leaving the engine running, FOX news reported. Further in the video, another SUV can be seen pulling up to the delivery agent's vehicle.

A person can be seen jumping into the vehicle, fortunately, the DoorDash staff chases down the suspect and screams that her daughter is inside the vehicle, KTVU reported.

The suspect gets out of the vehicle allowing it to roll onto the sidewalk across the street. According to the police, the child was unharmed.

Oakland Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement, "When officers arrived, they learned that when a victim stepped away from their vehicle momentarily, an unknown individual entered the vehicle and proceeded to drive away. The individual stopped and exited the vehicle moments later."

"This is an ongoing investigation," Oakland police added. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326."

DoorDash in a statement to Fox News said, "This attempted carjacking was a horrifying situation for the driver, and we are incredibly relieved that both she and her child are unharmed."