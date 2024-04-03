US Court Awards $35 Million To Woman Who Suffered Brain Injury After Glass Door In Office Collapsed

A former JP Morgan analyst, Meghan Brown, has been awarded a staggering $35 million verdict a decade after a terrifying incident left her with permanent brain damage, the New York Post reported.

The massive payout comes nearly a decade after the incident. The ordeal unfolded when Brown, then 27, was exiting a physical therapy appointment at 271 Madison Avenue in Manhattan in 2015. Surveillance footage captured the harrowing moment when the building's 7½-foot-tall glass door shattered as Brown attempted to push it open. The explosion of glass caused a traumatic brain injury, abruptly halting her promising career in investment banking, as per the news outlet.

Ms Brown's journey towards justice culminated in a three-week trial in the Manhattan Supreme Court, where jurors unanimously ruled in her favour after three days of deliberation. The verdict held building owner 271 Madison Co. responsible for negligence, deeming it a significant factor in Brown's life-altering injuries.

"I do remember seeing glass, like, everywhere, in the lobby, near me," Ms Brown told jurors in Manhattan Supreme Court.

In her testimony, Brown detailed the profound impact of her injuries, which included memory loss, sensory impairment, and neurological challenges. Despite enduring physical, emotional, and professional setbacks, Brown persevered, attempting to resume her career, albeit unsuccessfully. Her struggles extended beyond professional realms, affecting personal relationships and everyday activities.

"Well, one of the biggest problems I have with my brain is that I can't trust it," she said during emotional testimony on March 12, according to a trial transcript reviewed by The Post.

While the defence attempted to portray the incident as a freak accident, Ms Brown's legal team highlighted prior issues with the building's glass door and argued for accountability.

The substantial verdict serves as validation for Ms Brown's plight, offering some semblance of closure after years of grappling with the aftermath. Now residing in Naples, Florida, Ms Brown has transitioned to entrepreneurship, running a small gelato business as she continues to navigate life with her permanent injuries.