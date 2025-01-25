US Company Unveils $300 Million Doomsday Bunker Equipped With Luxurious Suites And Robotic Staff

A US-based company has unveiled an opulent $300 million doomsday bunker complex to protect the ultrarich clients from disasters. According to Forbes, the fortified sanctuary is set to open in 2026. The Aerie project, which is named after the resting place for birds of prey, will provide White House-level security, AI medical suites, and lavish living. It will offer a network of luxurious residential bunkers across 50 US cities, with 1,000 affiliate locations planned worldwide. The first location will open in Virginia next year and will come at a cost of $300 million to construct.

"We created Aerie to help vulnerable clients when they leave their fortified homes or yachts," said Al Corbi, founder and president of the Virginia-based company Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments (SAFE), per Forbes.

"Aerie's impenetrable residences include SCIF-compliant (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities) environments for ultimate privacy and security. Each facility features AI-powered medical suites, gourmet dining, and wellness programs, which will blend protection and luxury," he added.

According to the company, the facilities will "provide a robust defence against the most severe threats, including nuclear fallout and electromagnetic pulses". The individual bunkers will cost up to $20 million each. The first location in Virginia will house 625 of the world's wealthiest people in the event of a global disaster.

The complex includes AI-powered medical care and wellness programs. It will also feature gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, cold plunge centres, a bowling alley, a climbing wall and a bowling alley.

SAFE's director of medical preparedness, Naomi Corbi, said there are different membership tiers available, the cheapest of which can be afforded by a "moderately successful CEO", while the top tier "Asylum Membership," will be invite only. Residences will range from 2,000-square-foot suites for individuals to underground penthouses that are multi-level and over 20,000 square feet.

"These residences include multi-layer biometric authentication and impenetrable tactical mantraps, going beyond security for even world leaders. Aerie ensures members can travel confidently, knowing they're protected no matter where they are," the company said, per the outlet.

All apartments and suites will be underground for high-level security. The only space above ground will be the rooftop penthouse that will be "the pinnacle of exclusivity, resilience, and luxury".

The fortified space will have blast-resistant walls, ballistic glass and advanced defences. The fortified sanctuary will also feature hardened elevators that can quickly transport those inside down to their subterranean homes which could be as far as 200 feet below the ground.

In addition to this, these underground spaces will have interactive walls, ceilings, and lighting that simulate panoramic views, creating the illusion of being perched atop a cliff. The underground swimming pool and other luxury areas will also be equipped with the same technology.

Moreover, the facility will include top-tier medical care and emergency response, regardless of the location. It will offer wellness programs and amenities including a hyperbaric chamber, ice plunge room, IV Therapy room, and massage space managed by robots.

A taster experience of this luxury bunker will be available in 2026.