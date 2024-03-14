The actress also thanked her friends and family for their support, including her partner comedian John Mulaney with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Malcolm. Her post received an outpouring of love and support from fans, friends and celebs sending their well wishes. 

''You are very generous to share your story. I believe in doing so, you've saved lives. So much love to you and your family'' wrote Jessica Chastain.

''Beautifully said. Sending you and your family love,'' Reese Witherspoon commented. ''You are a warrior and I love you. Thank you for sharing this, '' Amy Schumer said.