She shared several photos and videos showing her in the hospital.

US actress Olivia Munn has revealed she underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress revealed that she was diagnosed with the disease in April 2023, but decided to keep her diagnosis private to "get through some of the hardest parts" before sharing it with her fans.

In a statement, she wrote, ''In February of 2023, to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.''

The actress then underwent four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy.

''I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope sharing this will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their journey,'' the 43-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, along with several photos and videos showing her in the hospital.

Here's the post:

The former 'Daily Show' correspondent credited her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaiis Aliabadi, for helping to save her life. Her diagnosis came after Dr Aliabadi decided to calculate her breast cancer risk assessment score. She was sent to get an MRI after her doctor found her lifetime risk for breast cancer was 37%, and a biopsy found she had Luminal B cancer, an "aggressive, fast-moving cancer," in both breasts.

She also said she is "lucky" because her cancer was caught early enough for her to have options. ''We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might face this one day.'' she wrote.

The actress also thanked her friends and family for their support, including her partner comedian John Mulaney with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Malcolm. Her post received an outpouring of love and support from fans, friends and celebs sending their well wishes. ''You are very generous to share your story. I believe in doing so, you've saved lives. So much love to you and your family'' wrote Jessica Chastain. ''Beautifully said. Sending you and your family love,'' Reese Witherspoon commented. ''You are a warrior and I love you. Thank you for sharing this, '' Amy Schumer said.

She was recently seen on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars with her partner.