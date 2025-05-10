Unity And Peace: Pope Leo XIV's Historic First Mass Sends Strong Message

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass in Sistine Chapel on May 9, 2025. He is the first US-born pope, elected after a two-thirds vote by cardinals. In his homily, he emphasized dialogue, peace, and joyful faith in Christ.

Pope Leo XIV, the 267th pope and history's first US-born pontiff, celebrated his first Mass in the Sistine Chapel on May 9, 2025. The Chicago-born Augustinian missionary, Robert Prevost, was elected on Thursday afternoon after a two-thirds majority vote from the cardinals. During the Mass, Pope Leo XIV reminded the cardinals that "we are to bear witness to our joyful faith in Christ" and warned that a lack of faith can lead to a loss of meaning in life.

In his homily, Pope Leo XIV called on the faithful to "build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace". He also paid homage to his predecessor, Pope Francis. The Mass marked a significant moment in the new pope's papacy, which is expected to prioritise evangelism and expanding women's roles in the church.

According to Vatican News, he thanked the cardinal electors for their trust in him.

"I want to repeat the words from the Responsorial Psalm: 'I will sing a new song to the Lord, because He has done marvels,' and indeed, not just with me but with all of us."

"My brother Cardinals, as we celebrate this morning," he encouraged them, "I invite you to reflect on the marvels the Lord has done, the blessings that the Lord continues to pour out on all of us through the Ministry of Peter."

"You have called me to carry that cross and to carry out that mission, and I know I can rely on every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a Church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the Good News, to announce the Gospel," he said.

Pope Leo XIV's Background:

- Born: 1955 in Bronzeville, Chicago, and grew up in suburban Dolton

- Missionary Work: Served in Peru, where he spearheaded the purchase of oxygen production plants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Previous Role: Head of the office that vets bishop nominations worldwide, appointed by Pope Francis in 2023

- Criticism: Previously expressed criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on social media

Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as pope on May 18, 2025, in St. Peter's Square, marking the beginning of his papacy.