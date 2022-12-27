Ukraine Celebrates 'Christmas Of Hope' Amid Russia's Invasion

Many Orthodox Ukrainians celebrated Christmas on December 25.

Christmas is typically observed on January 7 by both Russia and Ukraine. However, this time around, some Orthodox Ukrainians, like many Christians around the world, celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid Moscow's escalating crackdown, which is now in its eleventh month. Many photos and videos of the same emerged on social media.

Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, described the monuments as "Christmas Lights for Hope" as he shared some glimpses of the festival on Twitter. "Christmas Lights for Hope" by Gerry Hofstetter illuminates Kyiv's sights this Christmas. Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free!," he wrote in the caption.

"Christmas Lights for Hope" by Gerry Hofstetter illuminates Kyiv's sights this Christmas.💛💙



Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free!🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OOp12dLxvk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 25, 2022

The "Ukrainian coat of arms-trident" symbol is etched on the Motherland Monument, which stands towering in the illuminated city. The symbol reflects historic acts of bravery and represents Ukrainian warriors defending their nation.

Many people were delighted to see the pictures. The tweet has received 1.3 lakh views and over four thousand likes.

"As long as good people do good things, light always will prevail over darkness," said one user.

A second person said, "Merry Christmas, ukraine is bright and beautiful amazing people."

"Beautiful!," commented another person.

Also Read: "Ukraine Will Endure This Winter...": Zelensky In Christmas Message

"Yes, Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free! The sooner the better!" added a user.

As per Kyiv Post, projections with Ukrainian state symbols, Christmas-themed abstractions, embroidered shirts, sunflowers, and many other bright and cheerful images appeared on St. Andrew's Church, the National Museum of History of Ukraine, the Bell Tower of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, the building of the Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and the Bell Tower of St. Sophia Cathedral.