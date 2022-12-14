UK Police Breaks Into Gallery To Rescue Woman, She Turns Out To Be A Sculpture

The sculpture is made by American artist Mark Jenkins.

Police rushed to a London art gallery to save a woman lying unconscious over a table, only to discover she was made of packing tape and foam filler, according to a report in Artnet News. The police officers rushed to Laz Emporium after receiving a call from a person who appeared to be unconscious inside the Emporium. The outlet said that the gallery was closed at that time.

It further said that the woman they had been saving was an art installation. It is called 'Kristina' and is displayed in London. The incident occurred on November 25. Steve Lazarides, Banksy's former agent and the owner of Laz Emporium, commissioned the piece.

A life-size sculpture of a woman in trainers and a yellow sweatshirt slumped face forward in a bowl of soup, her long blonde hair concealing her face, is featured in the installation. It is based on the owner's sister and is made by American artist Mark Jenkins.

Talking to outlets, Mr Lazarides said, "Hannah who was working in the gallery that day had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea. She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers!" It is further reported that she was "shocked" to find uniformed police officers in the gallery space, which displays and sells a variety of artworks as well as design and interior pieces.

The officers assumed that the sculpture had "a heart attack or she's overdosed." A police spokesperson told Artnet News, "Officers forced entry to the address, where they uncovered that the person was in fact a mannequin."

As per the outlet, the work is not for sale at the moment, but if the gallery was to sell it, it would come with a price tag of 18,000 pounds (Rs 18.3 lakh). The sculpture, which is visible from the gallery's window, has previously surprised visitors as well. Paramedics were called when the work was displayed at the London art and design fair Decorex in October.