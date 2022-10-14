Eco-Activists Throw Soup On Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' Painting In London

Environmental protesters threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting.

Environmental protesters on Friday threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in central London, videos posted on social media showed.

Just Stop Oil said in a statement that two protesters threw two cans of Heinz Tomato soup over the painting at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) to demand that the UK government halt all new oil and gas projects.

Activists vandalise Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery.



The vandalism or destruction of art is always an authoritarian act.



But more than that - it represents a repudiation of civilisation and the achievements of humanity.pic.twitter.com/8gLTjekvIt — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) October 14, 2022

