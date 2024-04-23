UK Man Performs Sex Act On Corpse After Breaking Into Hospital Mortuary, Arrested

Judge John Thackray QC has mandated a psychiatric evaluation before sentencing

A man, Damon Tingay, 30, faces jail after confessing to a grave sexual offence involving a corpse. Tingay was apprehended following a break-in at the mortuary of Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby on March 17. Initially suspected of burglary, Tingay later confessed to engaging in sexual penetration with the dead, Metro reported.

Appearing at Hull Crown Court on Monday, the man, who is of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to trespassing with the intent to commit sexual offences.

GrimsbyLive reported that the crime was captured on CCTV but it will not be shown in a public courtroom. It will either be shown to the judge in private, or the prosecution will provide a detailed description of it.

The media outlet reported that a decision will be made at the next hearing.

Tingay attended the plea and trial preparation hearing wearing a grey sweatshirt featuring white striped sleeves, anticipating a substantial prison term. However, the exact duration remains uncertain until June 27. Judge John Thackray QC has mandated a psychiatric evaluation before sentencing.

Additionally, the probation service will compile a report gauging Tingay's potential risk to the public. Humberside Police clarified that the investigation concerning Tingay is distinct from the widely publicized inquiry into Legacy Funeral Directors."

Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliott said, "We are working incredibly closely with our partners at the NHS and the coroner, to ensure all family members of the deceased who were inside the mortuary have been contacted, and our specially trained officers are continuing to support the families of those who have been affected."