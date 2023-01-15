UK Man Donates Kidney After Daughter's Successful Transplant

Despite the fact that Mr Jones was not a match, he felt compelled to help others.

After his own daughter received a life-changing kidney from a donor, a father from Cardiff, UK, donated a kidney to a stranger. Arfon Jones joined a living donor programme despite the fact that he was not a match for Seren who became seriously ill and had both kidneys removed, BBC reported.

She eventually received a transplant and her recovery inspired the 69-year-old father. After Seren finally received the kidney donation in April, he joined a living donor programme. Seren was on dialysis for ten hours every night. In April 2022, Mr Jones received a phone call informing him that a suitable kidney had become available.

The BBC report mentioned that while Seren was waiting for a kidney, the family learned about the National Health Service's living donor programme. Despite the fact that Mr Jones was not a match, he felt compelled to help others. He stated that he had no idea who had received his kidney but that their health was improving.

Talking to the outlet, the father said, "After Seren got her new kidney, she was told that I could get off the living donor list and that's when I had a very strange experience. It was as if I heard a voice telling me 'there is someone else who needs your kidney' and I just felt that I had to stay on the list."

Mr Jones said that it felt like he had given someone a "nice Christmas present". "It was nice to know that despite my age, I'm still healthy enough to donate a kidney," he continued telling the outlet.