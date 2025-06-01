UK Entrepreneur's Emotional Farewell To India After 12 Years: "Love India Truly, Madly And Deeply"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jasper Reid announced his departure from India after 12 years. He reflected on the lessons learned, including patience and resilience. Reid's family introduced several restaurant brands across India.

Jasper Reid, Founder and CEO of International Market Management (IMM), announced his departure from India after 12 years, sharing a heartfelt post on LinkedIn. Mr Reid, who introduced brands like Wendy's, PizzaExpress, and Jamie's to India, reflected on the country's impact on his life and the lessons he's learned.

"Tomorrow, after twelve years in India, we move to England. The time seems short. India is so vast and varied. What is twelve years? More than the three years we planned, and just about enough to know how India works. What did we learn? Above all, we learnt patience, resilience, hard work and hospitality. These values have declined in many countries but are alive and well in India," he wrote on LinkedIn along with a photo of his family.

Mr Reid and his family initially planned a temporary stay in India, but went on to stay for 12 years. They introduced PizzaExpress to the Indian market and built Wendy's and Jamie's restaurants across 15 cities and 75 locations, generating thousands of jobs and boosting the food and hospitality sector. With ties to India spanning four generations, Mr Reid's family played a significant role in shaping the country's culinary landscape. Beyond business, Reid's team also made a positive impact during the COVID-19 lockdown, feeding and transporting thousands of migrant workers. The businessman reflected on the complexities of working in India, describing it as "two countries in one" - a blend of mature markets and developing areas.

"The scale, press and life of India - as densely populated as Israel or the UK - creates a special environment. At any time, India is rich in humanity, excitement and challenge, but also intensely demanding, hard and wearing. There's no country like it, and if GDP were measured in soul, India wins. We love India truly, madly and deeply. Our girls are the fourth generation of our family to live and work in India since 1950. My Grandfather built Dum Dum Airport in Calcutta, my Father ran national operations for HelpAge India, and Megan's uncle founded Taktse School in Sikkim. I would like to think we kept the family reputation intact," he added.

Mr Reid views his move to the UK not as a departure from India, but rather a shift within a larger circle. He also added that his girls graduated from their New Delhi high school and are heading to university in their fatherland.

"We could not have got more out of India nor put more in. I learnt more from twelve years in India than my whole career and life put together. I can now think like an Indian and understand the rhythms of working practice and behaviour. I am glossing over how hard this was to acquire. And so to England. Our girls graduated from their New Delhi high school and are heading to university in our fatherland. But our motherland is India. Now we have two parental homes and are not leaving India but moving to the other side of a great, glorious, magic circle," he concluded the post.

The poignant post has gone viral, resonating with many users. Many admired his willingness to acknowledge and embrace India's complexities. One user wrote, "Extremely glad that you had a very pleasant and satisfactory tenure in India, which is now your homeland too. Wishing you all the best in your further Indian pursuits."

Another commented, "Thank you for this beautifully written piece. It indeed touches the heart. Truly grateful for your and your family's contribution to India and its people. India will miss you, and we look forward to seeing you back. Best wishes to the girls as they embark on their journey towards higher education. People like you are the true bridge between two countries and their people."