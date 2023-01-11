UK-Based Artist Creates Miniature Sculpture Of Stonehenge From Own Kidney Stones

Mr Boggit's artwork was displayed at a touring exhibition, entitled "Humanity".

A UK-based artist has proved that art has no boundaries by making a miniature sculpture of Stonehenge from his own kidney stones. Simon Le Boggit's exhibited his unique interpretation of England's historic landmark at an exhibition organised by the arts charity Outside In.

According to the charity house, Mr Boggit revealed that he came up with the idea of making a micro-sculpture from his own kidney stones during a couple of years of ultrasound Shock Wave Lithotripsy sessions. He stated that his artwork, created from kidney stones harvested over several years of treatment, is intended as a "monument" to the dedication, diligence and humane understanding shown by the caring staff of the National Health Service (NHS).

It is also "a stark reminder of the delicate nature of our normality, health and mortality", he added.

“Kidney Stonehenge (A monument to truth),” Mr Boggit titled his unique artwork.

According to the BBC, Mr Boggit's artwork was displayed at a touring exhibition, entitled "Humanity". The exhibition features the work of 80 artists and explores the theme of what it means to be human.

It is the sixth national open exhibition organised by Outside In, which was established to promote the work of artists who were often "overlooked" due to factors including health and disability.

Meanwhile, as per the outlet, apart from Mr Boggit's miniature Stonehenge, the exhibition also featured paintings and drawings, ceramics, photography and performance pieces. Other works included "RNLI Saves Refugees" by Ian Barnes, which celebrates human courage.

Outside In's founder and director, Marc Steene, said: "There has never been a time in recent history where the theme of humanity has had such direct relevance to the world we are living in. The challenges posed by environmental change, war and Covid have left us to consider what it is to be a human and how to behave humanely."

As per the BBC, the exhibition will run till January 27 at Sotheby's London before heading to Glasgow and Brighton later in the year.