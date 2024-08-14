'UFOs Dancing': Boeing Pilot Captures Breathtaking Footage Of Mysterious Objects In Sky

The UFOs were seen moving at incredible speeds and making sharp turns

In a bizarre incident that has left the aviation community stunned, pilots on a Boeing 747 flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Abuja, Nigeria witnessed and filmed multiple unidentified flying objects (UFOs) performing impossible maneuvers in the night sky. According to the New York Post, Captain Ruud Van Pangemanan, a seasoned pilot and vlogger, was operating the flight when the extraordinary phenomenon occurred at 5 a.m.

The Captain said that he witnessed an extremely vivid, star-like object that appeared to be ''dancing'' in the sky. The 'UFO' exhibited rapid and unpredictable altitude changes, plunging quickly before abruptly returning to its original height, leaving him stunned.

The UFO's erratic movements become even more bizarre, breaking off in random directions. ''The light of the UFO in front of us moves freely. Sometimes forward, sometimes backwards, sometimes left, right, or vice versa,'' the pilot said. The object's bright light was also seen flickering at times and fully disappeared during moments as well.

Watch the video here:

The footage shared by the Captain recorded at least three bright objects, eerily reminiscent of the infamous Phoenix Lights incident in 1997. However, the pilot, claimed that he saw up to four objects, and also ruled out any Earthly possibilities.

''We thought the light was a plane but it wasn't on our radar. Then we thought maybe it was a star but the stars twinkled quickly and the stars didn't move,'' he said.

Captain Van Pangemanan further ruled out the possibility of the object being a satellite. ''It is impossible for a satellite to move like that,'' he stated, citing the object's erratic movements.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Dear Captain Ruud, Thank you for sharing this video. The flight was spectacular. The sighting of the UAP Craft is more reason to believe we are not alone. May you, your copilot, and aircrew always have safe flights around the world.''

Another commented, ''Thanks for this Captain Rudd and crew. Gone are the days when Airline pilots and crews had to shut up about reporting unusual objects in the sky. These things are real, and reporting them may help to at least plot where they are most prevalent. This in turn alerts others to be cautious.''