Twitter Launches 'Blue For Business' Service With A Square Company Badge

The company added that the project is being piloted for a limited number of businesses.

Twitter has launched its 'Blue For Business' subscription, which enables users to distinguish between companies and important personnel from others. Businesses that subscribe to Twitter Blue for business will display a square company badge and a golden checkmark. People connected to the brand will also receive a square company badge and a blue check mark on their profiles.

"Today, we're rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names," Twitter Business said in a tweet.

Today, we're rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

The company added that the project is being piloted for a limited number of businesses but they plan to expand the program next year.

According to the press release by the micro blogging platform, any number of individuals or brands can be connected to the account by a firm that has subscribed to Twitter Blue for Business. A blue check mark and a small company badge (presumably the logo) will appear on the profiles of all associated accounts. For its own accounts, Twitter already uses Twitter Blue for business.

"By creating this connection, we're making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations-on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it," Twitter further stated

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Policy Related Polls Will Be Restricted To Only Twitter Blue Subscribers

It is to be noted that each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business as per the guidelines of the social media company.

The company also said that they plan to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter. "This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands into the DNA of Twitter," they concluded.