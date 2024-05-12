'Tremendous Accomplishment': Bill Gates Celebrates Daughter's Graduation

The family at Jennifer's graduation ceremony in May 2023.

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda celebrated their eldest daughter Jennifer Gates's medical school graduation on Saturday. The 28-year-old recently completed her studies at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

In the comments section of a post that Jennifer uploaded on Instagram, which displays her in a graduate cap and gown, the billionaire wrote, "What you have achieved today - and every day leading up to it - is a tremendous accomplishment, @jenngatesnassar. I'm so proud of you for finishing medical school, and I can't wait to watch you take this next step into residency." The proud father added, "Your patients will be lucky to call you doctor."

Melinda Gates commented, "Jenn, I am so proud of you - and you should be so proud of yourself! What an incredible tribute to your passion, intelligence and hard work. Can't wait to see where your next chapter takes you."

Sharing her journey, the new graduate said that it is her dream come true. She also thanked her friends and family for their support. "Dr. Gates, MD, MPH Can't believe we've reached this moment, a little girl's childhood aspiration come true. It's been a whirlwind of learning, exams, late nights, tears, discipline, and many moments of self-doubt, but the highs certainly outweighed the lows these past 5 years. I am deeply grateful for this experience and so indebted and thankful to my professors, mentors, friends, and family for their endless support along the way," she said in the caption of the post.

Jennifer got a master's degree in public health from Columbia University in May 2023, and Bill and Melinda attended her graduation ceremony. She announced on Instagram in March 2024 that she had been placed in the National Resident Matching Programme, which determines the first job for young doctors in the United States.

She also stated that she intends to become a paediatrician after completing her residency at Mt. Sinai in the Paediatrics Research programme.