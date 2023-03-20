Deepika Padukone's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars Speech Turned Into A Rap Song, Actor Reacts

The actress described the song as a ''total banger''

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently graced the Oscars 2023 stage to announce the dynamic performance of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song. The actress described the song as a ''total banger'', as dancers took to the stage and performed the chartbuster song amidst loud cheers. Meanwhile, the actress' speech which won hearts globally went viral in no time. Given its popularity, a Canadian DJ has now turned her speech into an entertaining soundtrack.

The DJ, identified as SickKick, used the words ''total banger" from the Oscars speech and merged it with a catchy beat to produce a remixed version. Sharing the video on Instagram, SickKick wrote, "I was watching the Oscars and heard @deepikapadukone's incredible speech and got really inspired to create this little piece of music...total banger.''

Watch the video here:

Instagram users loved the rap song and heaped praises on the DJ. Many also demanded a full version of the song.

One user wrote, ''I wonder if she realises that she's become another one of Sickick's Sensations!'' Another commented, ''We need a full version of this total banger of a song.'' A third said, ''Stop. Because it's illegal to be that good.''

The song which is going viral also caught the attention of the actress herself who shared it on her Instagram stories.

At the Academy Awards 2023, Ms Padukone introduced the song and said, ''An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."