Top Executive Faces Backlash for Asking Candidates to 'Reply All' Or Risk Losing Job Offer

A LinkedIn post by an executive director has ignited a fierce debate about email etiquette, particularly the use of "reply all." Ben Newman, the executive director of Baltimore Chamber Orchestra and Catapult Opera issued a stark warning: failing to use "reply all" when appropriate could jeopardize job offers. This controversial statement has sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Newman wrote, "If I write you an email with a work offer and there are other people copied on the email, and you do not reply all, I will revoke the offer. It's absolutely insane that in 2024 so many people under the age of 40 know how to use advanced software programs but can't be bothered to hit reply all on an email."

Mr Newman further criticized the lack of awareness surrounding proper email etiquette, emphasizing that it leads to wasted time, unnecessary follow-ups, and overcrowded inboxes. He urged professionals to "do better," framing the issue as one of professionalism rather than social class.

The post quickly went viral, generating over 1,000 comments on LinkedIn and sparking further discussions on Reddit. While some users agreed with his perspective, others strongly objected to the severity of his ultimatum.

A user wrote, "This is basic office etiquette. If you can't figure this out, how can you handle more complex tasks?"

Another user wrote, "I'm sorry Ben Newman, MACL. Unfortunately, revoking a job offer because someone does not hit *Reply All* says more about you than the candidate. Not in a good way, either. From MY perspective, they may have dodged a bullet by having that job offer revoked. Maybe you could google some EQ Leadership articles by Forbes. Coursera has a few good ones, too."

One user pointed out, "Sometimes, people don't hit reply all because they assume it's unnecessary for everyone to see their response."

Another user joked, "Why are you sending an offer with multiple people on it. Hows the personal touch lol!"