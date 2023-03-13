Tom Cruise, James Cameron And Denzel Washington Skip Oscars. Here's Why

Top Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' was nominated for six honours.

Many Hollywood stars missed the Oscars ceremony this year, which was highlighted by host Jimmy Kimmel and briefly became a topic of discussion on social media. Denzel Washington, who as near the stage and even offered counsel to Will Smith after he slapped comedian Chris Rock last year, was spotted watching a basketball match a few miles away from where the ceremony was held. Tom Cruise, whose 'Top Gun: Maverick' was nominated for six honours, was also not in attendance.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' director James Cameron too skipped the ceremony, though he did attend a dinner with other nominees on Saturday night. His Avatar sequel was nominated in four categories.

Mr Kimmel joked about Mr Cameron's absence in his opening monologue. "You know a show is too long when even James Cameron can't sit through it," he said, referring to the 192-minute runtime of The Way of Water.

"Some of the cynics are saying James Cameron isn't here because he didn't get a Best Director nomination. And while I find that very hard to believe about a man of such deep humility, he does have a point. I mean, how does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar? What do they think he is, a woman?" he added.

Talking about Mr Cruise, the Oscars host said, "Everyone loved 'Top Gun' I mean, everyone. Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? ... Hubba hubba! Tom Cruise and James Cameron didn't show up tonight. The two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn't come to the theatre."

The actor's spokesperson later told People that Mr Cruise had to miss the awards ceremony because he is filming 'Mission: Impossible 8' overseas.

Denzel Washington, meanwhile, watched a Nicks-Lakers NBA game, as reported by KGW8 channel. He was spotted sitting next to actor and filmmaker Spike Lee, a longtime Knicks fan.

Neither Mr Washington nor Mr Lee were nominated for any awards this year.