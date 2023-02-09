Toddler's Head Gets Stuck In Cake Pan In US, Emergency Workers Respond

The photo of the toddler received a number of comments on Facebook.

A toddler in Pennsylvania, in the United States, had to be rescued by firefighters and emergency workers after her head got stuck inside a cake pan. According to 6ABC, the incident took place on Monday and the mother of the two-year-old called 911 for help. The firefighters from Junction Fire Company in Lewistown responded to the unusual call. They used tin snips to cut he cake pan in two places, which allowed them to remove the cake pan from the baby's head.

Watch the photos of the rescue:

The baby's mother, Erin Meixel, told 6ABC, "She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there. She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her."

The photo of the toddler received a number of comments on Facebook. "You never know what little ones will try!! Glad you came to her rescue!" commented one user, praising the efforts of the firefighters. "Kids will get into all kinds of things," commented another.

"Oh something to show her boyfriends in the future. So glad she wasn't injured," a third user commented.

The girl has been identified as Quinnley. She is fine and her mother has thanked the emergency workers for responding to the request and coming to her rescue.

Ms Meixel said these sticky situations run in the family, recalling that her she got her own legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child. At that time too, her family called the emergency workers who rescued her.