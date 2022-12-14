A 2-Year-Old Drives Mini Mercedes Worth Rs 61,000 To School

The toddler arrived in a horse cart for the party on her first birthday last year.

All the parents pamper their children with kindness and care. But Kingsley Inyiri George and Vanessa in Milton Keynes, a city north-west of London, have broken the record for pampering their daughter with excessive indulgence by buying a battery-operated Mercedes worth Rs 61,251 (600 pounds) on her second birthday, according to a report in local publication MK Citizen. Little Rebecca drove the electric car to her nursery on her birthday, the outlet further said. Additionally, she was dressed in a designer dress worth Rs 45,938 (450 pounds) and shoes worth Rs 24,500 (240 pounds).

A huger party was thrown at her school to celebrate the toddler's big day.

"Rebecca caused a huge stir in the neighbourhood of Oxley Park with well-wishers singing happy birthday... All eyes were on her, including people driving by," her mother Vanessa told MK Citizen.

Talking about her party, the woman said the staff came out to receive the cake that Rebecca later shared with her friends.

"It was a beautiful birthday cake designed especially for her by an exclusive bakery," said Vanessa.

Rebecca's father is a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec. He also deposited 10,000 pounds in Rebecca's bank account, while her uncle, a doctor in America, sent her a gift of $2,500, Vanessa was quoted as saying by the Citizen.

This is not the first time that Rebecca's parents have showered so much love on her. Last year, on her first birthday, they hired a horse drawn chariot to ferry her, princess-style, to her party. The prize at party games for her young guests included brand new iPads.

When she was nine months old, the couple marked the first day at nursery by chauffeuring to little one in a Rolls Royce.